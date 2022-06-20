The Courier

Neil Para marks the start of Refugee Week by walking along Lake Wendouree to signify the plight asylum seekers face living in 'limbo'

Malvika Hemanth
Updated June 20 2022 - 1:42am, first published 12:00am
ADVOCATING FOR CHANGE: Neil Para, a Tamil asylum seeker living in Ballarat carried 20.25kg while walking around Lake Wendouree to signify the plight his family and other asylum seekers faced living in 'limbo.' Picture: Adam Trafford.

From the experiences of refugees including Mehdi Ali to Adnan Choopani, it is evident the toll facing an uncertain future can have on anyone seeking asylum and the case is no different for one Tamil man and his family in Ballarat.

Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

