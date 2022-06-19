Equipped with a pencil, a piece of paper and the desire to aid those suffering in Ukraine, a Waubra artist has used her creative prowess for a greater good in her latest design.
Cecile Michel, a full-time pencil artist said, though she initially was unsure how she could help in Ukraine she knew she could not sit silently letting the gory unfold without doing something to aid their cause.
It was this thinking which set Ms Michel on an internet hunt to find a way of how she could use her art as a vehicle for change.
"I was looking for a way to help and I had an idea that maybe for every drawing, I sold, I could give one away and then because I enjoy drawing beer cans for a bit of fun, I began looking online where I came across this collaboration between a Ukrainian brewery and these South Australian breweries where the funds raised from this beer were going to Ukraine," she said.
"I really liked their design and I thought it was really good so I sought their permission to draw it and the breweries said they were fine with it."
The beer design which provocatively displays 'puck futin' is a collaboration between Prancing Pony Brewery, Barossa Valley Brewing and Route 9 Distillery and uses a pale ale recipe by Ukrainian brewery, Pravda.
Ms Michel's piece which depicts this 'puck futin' design will be on auction until the end of June with all proceeds from its sale going to Médecins Sans Frontières, an international humanitarian medical non-governmental organisation, who are helping deliver much needed emergency supplies to Ukraine.
She said she felt inclined to donate to Ukraine as it tied in not only with the charitable efforts of the South Australian breweries involved but also the timeliness of the issue.
"I know there are so many other causes I could have donated the money to but I felt the situation in Ukraine to be quite saddening but also very present and a bit hard to ignore," Ms Michel said.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
