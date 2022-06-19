The Courier

Waubra artist Cecile Michel is auctioning her art to help those impacted in Ukraine

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated June 19 2022 - 10:19pm, first published 6:00pm
GREATER GOOD: Waubra artist Cecile Michel is auctioning her art with all proceeds from its sale going towards providing medical aid to those in Ukraine. Picture: Luke Hemer.

Equipped with a pencil, a piece of paper and the desire to aid those suffering in Ukraine, a Waubra artist has used her creative prowess for a greater good in her latest design.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

