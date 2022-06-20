The founding Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ballarat - now Federation University - has been laid to rest after decades of humble service to the region.
The extraordinary life of quiet achiever David James was honoured in an emotional memorial service on Monday.
Without a doubt, the 89-year-old has made a difference to the life of every person in Ballarat today.
The Emeritus chemistry professor helped establish the university, saved it from being defunded into oblivion, introduced the internet to small towns across the Western Victoria - and set up scholarships for worthy low-income rural students.
And that's the tip of the iceberg.
After retirement he served as a City of Ballarat councillor (2002-04), chaired the Committee for Ballarat (2006-09), set up Leadership Ballarat and Western Victoria and was instrumental in setting up a system to keep Lake Wendouree full of recycled water - as well as pushing for better roads to what is now the Ballarat West Employment Zone.
"He was unpretentious - and he just liked to see people smile," daughter Gwen James said.
"It's hard to sum up someone's life - especially when he did so much - but dad was just humble."
People at the service were told Professor James was a caring man who lived a fulfilling life, looking for the best in people - and giving life the best he had.
Born on 17 October 1933 in New Zealand, David James was youngest of three in a family living through the Great Depression.
"He often said that growing up, his family didn't have a lot of money, but they were rich in love," Ms James said.
"The family also had a big love of education and music."
Professor James' mother was a music teacher - and as a soprano, he gained a scholarship to a prestigious New Zealand school.
To him, knowledge gave people new horizons.- Daughter Gwen James
Together with wife Eileen, he raised four children - including Gwen, who said he had a lifelong love of knowledge:
"It didn't matter if he was explaining chemical research at a conference - or anywhere else.
"To him, knowledge gave people new horizons."
His son - also called David James - said the chemistry professor and science textbook author was a fountain of information.
"He was our dad - and when we had questions he had them all answered."
After what started as a medical degree and ended up as a chemistry qualification, with Professor James studying and researching in three countries.
He later became a chemistry professor at Bond University and served as the president of the Royal Australian Chemical Institute.
From 1990-1994, he was Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Deakin University, acting as Vice-Chancellor for many months.
In 1994 he moved to the goldfields for a new challenge.
As the first Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ballarat he oversaw the 1998 amalgamation of the university with two TAFEs, creating the only regional university in Australia with both higher education and vocational courses.
Friend, colleague and fellow Committee for Ballarat member Dr Doug Lloyd spoke of a boss who encouraged staff and did not want to impede their enthusiasm.
"He had just one instruction: I want no surprises," he said.
"He was decent, ethical and engaged in the exercise of his employment.
"David established a really effective structure.
"The success of the university is well and truly there today because David was there (at the start)."
"One example of this was was the establishment of the Technology Park (at Mount Helen).
"He saw the vision - and helped to identify tenants for the park.
"One of those was IBM - one of the world's leading information technology organisations.
"In the early stages many of the students who did information technology at the university got to have a year's work experience with IBM - and that launched their careers."
James, David, AO (1933 2022) BSc., MSc. (NZ), PhD. (USA), DSc. (Qld) Davis James was Vice-Chancellor of UB from 1994 to 2000, and oversaw the amalgamation with TAFE to create Australias first regional multi-sector university in 1998, a legacy for our institution that lives on today. He was awarded the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) and Emeritus Professor in 2000. David was a strong advocate for the economic development of the Ballarat region and had many friends across our university community. He had a long and distinguished career and public life, including, as a chemist and laser researcher.- Federation University
He retired from the university at the end of 2000, but James' work in Ballarat was just taking off.
He had joined more than 20 community groups - and in 2002, became a City of Ballarat Councillor representing the Alfredton ward.
On January 26 that year he was also appointed as an officer of the Order of Australia.
"David also sought the formation of the Committee for Ballarat," Dr Lloyd said.
"He created the initiative and the impetus, so that the group could look over the horizon and see the region's development.
"His diplomacy, calm and credibility with this community meant that he became chair - and in that role he saw some extraordinary developments, including the Leadership Ballarat and Western Region program.
David James provided strong leadership for the organisation during its formative years. A person of the highest integrity, David was respected and admired in our regional community. He was an effective collaborator who was able to build robust and enduring relationship with key stakeholders. David will be remembered for his wisdom and leadership and bringing the community together, based on an aligned vision and passion for our region.- Committee for Ballarat
"That was a significant achievement in its own right - not just for Ballarat - but for nine other regions that did the same thing as well."
Mr Lloyd also spoke of Professor James' role in making sure Lake Wendouree remained full, by using recycled water - and his part in the Ring Road and other links that allowed employment zones to bloom in Ballarat.
"All of this came out of David's sense of 'We can work together. We can achieve this'."
Dr Lloyd said another example of Professor James "selfless activity" was establishing the Ballarat (New Generation) Probus Club.
Member Brian Taylor said he was their driving force:
"He designed the constitution and the guidelines, he was our first president and he set the tone for how the club would grow.
"Our club is - and will continue to be - a testament to the person that David was."
David meet wife Eileen at a dance while he was at university in New Zealand. They spent many years travelling to Europe and Asia before she died six years ago.
"You can be sure that David and Eileen are together now," Ms James said.
"Eileen will be there with a glass of champagne - and David with his red wine."
A wake was held on Monday at the North Ballarat Sports Club.
"David (dad) never thought he was important, but (I knew) he was special.
"We're all here today because we have all been touched by his kindness, his caring and his support.
"He wouldn't want us to be sad.
"He had a huge appetite for life and he would want us to share it to the fullest."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
