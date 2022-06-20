James, David, AO (1933 2022) BSc., MSc. (NZ), PhD. (USA), DSc. (Qld) Davis James was Vice-Chancellor of UB from 1994 to 2000, and oversaw the amalgamation with TAFE to create Australias first regional multi-sector university in 1998, a legacy for our institution that lives on today. He was awarded the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) and Emeritus Professor in 2000. David was a strong advocate for the economic development of the Ballarat region and had many friends across our university community. He had a long and distinguished career and public life, including, as a chemist and laser researcher.

- Federation University