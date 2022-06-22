As financial markets become more diverse, particularly with the advent of cryptocurrencies and now Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), it can often be challenging firstly to understand what these terms mean and secondly, whether they can be of benefit to business owners and creatives alike.
If you fall into this category of being a business owner, an artist or just someone who would like to learn more about virtual markets, the City of Ballarat, Creative Ballarat and Runway Ballarat have partnered to provide locals a free, informed and balanced discussion about NFTs, their benefits as well as their potential risks.
The event, which will run both in person at Runway Ballarat on June 23 as well as being live-streamed online, features a variety of panelists from a broad range of fields including Swinburne University deputy chair of media and communication Dr Dan Golding, Guest Work Agency law firm director and founder Alana Kushnir, Art Pharmacy art consultancy company founder and owner Emilya Colliver and visual artist Jay 'Merda' Rankine.
Runway Ballarat head of sales Paul Mitchinson said the purpose of the event was to showcase the potential NFTs could have for business owners and creatives.
"The event is targeted towards those in creative industries and will help them with understanding what an NFT is because there are a lot people out there that don't really know what it is and those that do know understand that it is linked with cryptocurrencies but still are clueless about its whole concept," he said.
"It'll be an open discussion where both the benefits and detriments will be discussed.
"The main takeaway of the event is we hope people leave feeling more confident about what an NFT is and whether it might be suitable for their business and art form."
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
