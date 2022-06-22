The Courier

19-year-old given diversion after fatal crash near Napoleons

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated June 22 2022 - 12:49am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crash scene on October 4, 2020 on a stretch of road in Napoleons. Photo: 4kTV

An L-plater has been spared conviction following a horror crash that killed his mother.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.