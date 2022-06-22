An L-plater has been spared conviction following a horror crash that killed his mother.
Jacob Pope, who was driving a ute when it was struck near Napoleons in October 2020, killing his mother, was placed on a diversion after several serious charges were withdrawn.
The online Magistrates' Court was told Pope, now 19, was driving with his mother as a supervising driver to Ballarat from their home in Napoleons when the ute began experiencing mechanical difficulties.
According to Pope's defence lawyer Anthony Lewis, his mother undid her seatbelt to check the dashboard, and told him to perform a U-turn.
The ute then stalled or mechanically failed in the middle of the road, Mr Lewis said, before it was hit by allegedly drug-affected, speeding driver Ross Blackmore.
Pope was initially charged with dangerous driving causing death, careless driving, and failing to ensure a passenger was wearing a seatbelt, but each of these charges was withdrawn - he faced a single charge of failing to keep left of a dividing line on Wednesday.
"To have a charge relating to the death of a near relative was and still is an extremely traumatic experience for him," Mr Lewis told the court.
"His father is also present today - it's an understatement to say this has been extremely traumatic for him and his son, they're both extremely relieved it will be resolved today."
Mr Lewis added the family had started a scholarship at Federation University in the name of the deceased, Kylie Pope, with $4000 added each year to support people studying childcare in her honour.
The prosecution accepted the application for Pope to enter a diversion.
Magistrate Hayley Bate said there would be no conditions on the diversion order.
"I arrived at that decision after considerable thought about the difficulty he has faced since this tragic accident occurred," she said.
"You come before the court, as the defence says, with an unblemished record, and you have demonstrated since the time of your mother's passing incredible efforts and impressive resilience not only in obtaining your P-plates and having an unblemished record but excelling in your chosen profession.
"To say your mother would be proud of your efforts in that time is important.
"You pose a minimal risk to other drivers on the road, and you should be given full credit for the efforts you have made.
"There will be no conditions on diversion, and it will be completed today having regard to all matters I have mentioned today."
