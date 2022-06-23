A man accused of setting fire to Reid's Guest House on Lydiard Street in February has appeared in court without legal representation.
Henock Eilala appeared from custody, repeatedly interrupting Magistrate Mark Stratmann during a committal mention hearing at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning.
He was muted by the court repeatedly after raising his voice at the magistrate.
Mr Stratmann called for another mention to allow Victorian Legal Aid to speak with Eilala, for a potential mental health assessment.
New legal representatives for Eilala will also be sought, the court was told.
"I have concerns about issues of capacity," Mr Stratmann said.
"There's an issue of representation so the court can be better informed about his health.
The case was adjourned to July 28.
Reid's Guest House, which provided crisis accommodation, remains closed amid extensive damage - 50 guests and staff were evacuated to the Uniting Breezeway facility in Dana Street in the interim.
