If Ballarat wants to emulate the successful European cities, density is key.
European cities often achieve this with less restrictive zoning laws, allowing shops and homes to be intertwined.
The current model of zoning, which segregates separated single family homes from business areas (think Lucas, Delacombe and Winter Valley) is doing nothing to help Ballarat grow in a sustainable manner.
What it is doing is putting more cars on the road, making people less connected to one another and discouraging the use of public and active transport.
By simplifying zoning laws and removing restrictions, Ballarat will be able to build more in-fill housing and improve density, which will attract professionals who enjoy the inner-city atmosphere.
Cam Dawe, Sebastopol.
