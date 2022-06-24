The Courier

Arrests after police pursuit ends in Wendouree

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 24 2022 - 4:49am, first published 4:00am
File photo.

A 21-year-old Mt Helen man and a 43-year-old Wendouree woman have been arrested after a police pursuit across Ballarat's north.

Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

