A 21-year-old Mt Helen man and a 43-year-old Wendouree woman have been arrested after a police pursuit across Ballarat's north.
The drama unfolded on Friday morning, when members of the public spotted a black Mitsubishi Lancer driving erratically across Ballarat.
Police said the car had been stolen from Alfredton on Thursday.
"The Police Air Wing was called in to the region while units on the ground were searching for the vehicle," a spokesperson said.
"Police sighted the vehicle on Doveton Street Ballarat about 10am and the Air Wing followed the car until it was dumped on Erica Street, Wendouree."
The man and woman were apprehended nearby a short time later - and police said they were assisting investigators with their enquiries.
Investigations remain ongoing, anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
** Meanwhile Latest crime statistics show theft of vehicles was the fifth most common alleged offence in the City of Ballarat across the year ending March 30.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
