The Courier

Victorian government moves on Buninyong safety concerns

By Maeve McGregor
Updated June 24 2022 - 8:04am, first published 8:00am
A new road safety sign was installed yesterday. Photo: Adam Trafford

The Victorian department of transport has installed a brightly coloured road safety sign on the Midland Highway on the outskirts of Buninyong, warning truck drivers of the long, steep descent that awaits them as they approach the town's centre.

