Victorian government moves on Buninyong safety concerns

The Victorian department of transport has installed a brightly coloured road safety sign on the Midland Highway on the outskirts of Buninyong, warning truck drivers of the long, steep descent that awaits them as they approach the town's centre.
The sign, located 2.5 kilometres from the heart of the town - near the intersection of Nashs Road and Granny White Lane - was installed on Thursday, and also warns of the roundabout situated at the foot of the decline.
It follows two serious truck accidents at the infamous intersection in recent months, reigniting years' long commmunity concern over road safety in town's centre.
A department spokesperson confirmed the department had also installed "gateway treatment" signs at the entry and exit points to Buninyong, reminding drivers of the need to slow down as they approach the town.
They added that the government was in the midst of reviewing several road safety mechanisms to address the mounting concerns of residents.
"We will continue to explore a number of options to address safety concerns around Buninyong - particularly those that involve heavy vehicles," the spokesperson said.
"We [will] work with the City of Ballarat, Victoria Police and the Buninyong & District Community Association to discuss and review any possible and required further upgrades."
Road safety upgrades at the intersection of Inglis Street and the Midland Highway near the school crossing are due to commence later this year.
