North Ballarat coach Annie McCartin is wary more challenges lay ahead after her side walked over a depleted Melton South in a top-of-the-table Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade showdown.
The Roosters set the tone early, storming to a 19-8 opening quarter against a Panthers side missing star defender Melissa Oloamanu, captain Soli Ropati, and shooter Illiseva Sovau who all had commitments with the Samoan national team.
"Those are three players who would line up in their top seven so it's a little bit of a misleading win," McCartin said.
"I know a win is a win and all that business but we were a little bit disappointed not to see how we sat against them (at their best)."
The win 64-32 win moves North Ballarat four points clear at the top of the table.
Maddy Selmon starred for the Roosters, finishing with a round-high 48 goals, while their dependable mid-court, led by reigning Sally McLean Medallist Stacey Matthews, dictated the tempo.
"It's pretty pleasing to think that the work we put in at training we can put into action on game day," McCartin said.
"At the moment, things are falling our way. I suppose we're starting to hit top gear coming towards the latter part of the season."
The Roosters face another top-of-the-table showdown in round 11 after Darley snatched second place with a six-goal win against top-half neighbour Lake Wendouree.
After a tense opening term, the Lakers rallied to take a one-goal lead into the second half.
The Devils' goalies soon found their groove, deciding the match with a 14-10 final quarter. First-year Devil Rebecca Hicks continued her dominant form, finishing with 31 goals in the 43-37 win.
McCartin expected a tough contest against Darley.
"It's a very competitive season. If you don't perform at your best, you could easily get beaten," she said.
Elsewhere, Sebastopol's second win in a row propelled it into the top six.
After a tense first half, the Burra swayed the match with a 16-6 third quarter to beat bottom-of-the-table Bacchus Marsh, 53-35.
Despite having just two wins to its name, Sebastopol has climbed to fifth, forming part of a three-club jam on 14 points alongside East Point, in sixth, and Lake Wendouree.
The Lakers have a golden chance to return to a finals spot in round 11 when they travel to play Bacchus Marsh. Sebastopol has the bye while a heavyweight clash between East Point and Redan completes the round.
Redan currently finds itself stranded in fourth - eight points behind the third-placed Melton South but eight points clear of the chasing pack.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
