CENTRAL Highlands football and netball rivals Springbank and Newlyn put aside their duelling to send a united message to the broader region from Wallace on Sunday.
Springbank and Newlyn supporters and players gathers in their hundreds in a bid to stop AusNet and the controversial Western Victoria Transmission Network Project, making a play to capture attention and get more people talking.
The Courier understands the next six months is shaping as a critical period for the campaign to halt the project in its existing form.
Springbank had been wanting to generate awareness and money for the campaign and chose to make a show of solidarity with Newlyn, a community also impacted in the proposed network path through farmlands.
Tigers committee member Jacob White said the mood was upbeat in what was a rare chance for clubs to stand together on a tough community issue. The fixture included a joint post-match day function at Donegan's Farm in nearby Gordon.
"There were good vibes," Mr White said. "I think everyone had a bit of satisfaction about it. Both clubs were doing their part."
The proposed transmission network is to be built, maintained and owned by AusNet. The network aims to increase the state's grid capacity and help a shift towards incorporating more renewables.
But, high-voltage power lines will cut through what is largely farming land from Sydenham to north of Stawell.
Mr White said Springbank and Newlyn football netball clubs were keen to show the impacts were more than just a farming issue.
The project is undergoing an environmental effects study. In the meantime, affected communities are continuing to rally.
