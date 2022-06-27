No answers on why Ballarat Link Road needed repairs

It's day two of road repairs along a 2.4-kilometre stretch of the Ballarat Link Road and yet the community remains none the wiser about the "substantial repairs" being undertaken as "priority works" by the City of Ballarat.
The road closure, stretching from the Blind Creek Road roundabout and Airport Drive roundabout, was announced by City of Ballarat via social media on Friday, with no media release attached, and constitutes the second time in the space of a month the road has closed for repairs.
Advertisement
Yesterday, The Courier asked the City of Ballarat to clarify the nature, extent and cause of the road damage, particularly with a view to the fact the road is less than five years old.
Council was also asked whether the road was properly engineered to guard against pothole formation during wetter months, with rainfall this month sitting slightly above the June average.
Questions about the cost of these repairs to ratepayers were also put to council, as was whether it would be minded to provide anything in the way of guarantees to road users that future road builds would not require emergency repairs so soon the piece.
As it stands, any vehicle damage arising from potholes that results in repairs equal to or less than $1460 must be borne by the driver, not council.
A number of road users had contacted The Courier about a series of substantial potholes on the bridge section of the Link Road.
The Courier asked council whether it would consider amending that policy.
No responses were provided by print deadline.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.