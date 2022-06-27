The Courier

No answers on why Ballarat Link Road needed repairs

By Maeve McGregor
June 27 2022 - 6:30pm
CLOSED: The Ballarat Link Road was closed for emergency works on Monday for the second time this month.

It's day two of road repairs along a 2.4-kilometre stretch of the Ballarat Link Road and yet the community remains none the wiser about the "substantial repairs" being undertaken as "priority works" by the City of Ballarat.

