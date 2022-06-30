A magistrate has highlighted the need for support of a repeat offender on a "revolving door" of petty crime.
Kieren Taylor appeared via video link from prison in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court, pleading guilty to four thefts from April to June this year.
Advertisement
The court heard on April 30 he left Ryans IGA Midvale - where he was known to staff for past thefts - with a 500mL Dare Iced Coffee without making an attempt to pay.
On 20 May Taylor took a bottle of Maker's Mark valued at $50.95 from a liquor store, and later on 10 June, a bottle of Whistler Double Oak Whisky valued at $56.
On 15 June he entered the change rooms at Best and Less Ballarat with a red Coca-Cola design hoodie, then walked out of the store wearing the item.
Taylor was later found by police at a nearby bus stop and searched, and two bags of white crystal-like substance were found in his backpack.
Magistrate Jonathan Klestadt asked the man's defence if there had been any consideration for his suitability for the Drug Court - an initiative launched in Ballarat in February which provides a more rigorous level of support to offenders and aims to break the cycle for people trapped in drug-related re-offending.
"He's been in a revolving door for the past three or four years ... and then he's released back on the streets and he's back in the system within days if not weeks," the magistrate said.
"He's not a candidate for a corrections order ... at least in the short term requires hands on treatment.
"His offending is slightly more than nuisance behaviour, but that's the flavour of it, he doesn't seem to be a danger to anyone else ... the drug court could provide him with some long term management."
IN THE NEWS
Defence for Taylor said he was trying new medication in prison and wished to finalise the matter on the day.
Speaking directly to Taylor, Magistrate Klestadt said he hoped with further monitoring he would not return to court.
"In your sober moments and when your medication is working effectively you know what is right ... your current medication will continue to be observed," he said.
Taylor was sentenced to one month in jail with 13 days already served.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.