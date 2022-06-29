The best friend of a woman killed at a notorious Bunkers Hill intersection has been described as loving, optimistic and a social butterfly who put other people's need above her own.
Alex Baines - an only-child - was a popular and outgoing 24-year-old apprentice hairdresser at The Stag in Sturt Street.
Although she did not die instantly in the crash on Monday afternoon, she was declared dead at the scene soon after.
A retired aged care worked named Helina Gordon held Alex as she took her final breath. Ms Gordon is desperate for the family and friends of Ms Baines to know she did not die alone.
There are also growing calls for the intersection to be fixed after a spate of crashes over the years.
Best friend of 11-years - Alex Chance - remembered they were known as "the twins" because they had the same given-name, looked alike - and both ended up in Ballarat.
Ms Chance was speaking on behalf of her friend's mother, Norelle.
"She worked so hard to get where she did - she did it fiercely and gracefully," Ms Chance told The Courier.
"She was humble, she got what she wanted.
"She was just Alex."
The pair met at Staughton College in Melton.
"She used to say our relationship was like yin and yang. She was the wild one and I was the wise, conservative one," Ms Chance said.
"Alex was the centre of attention and she brought out a side of me that was fun, while I brought out a side of her that needed to be reined in."
Ms Chance, who lived with Ms Baines for almost three years, said her friend "wanted people to love her - and she wanted to love other people".
She had almost finished her hairdressing apprenticeship when her life was tragically cut short.
Ms Chance said she had promised the daughter of a family friend she would get her a slushie - and the three of them went on a drive when the unthinkable happened.
The young girl's condition is now listed as "stable", according to the Royal Children's Hospital.
"They went and didn't come home," she said.
"Alex's boyfriend has stayed at her mother Norelle's side and Alex's dog 'Bear' is with her as well.
"Yesterday Bear just looked out the window waiting for her to come home.
"He's very much a one-person dog.
"He loved her so much."
Memorial service details will be announced at a later date.
In the meantime, flowers were left on Wednesday morning at the site on the corner of Greenhalghs and Finchs roads.
Tributes have also flowed online for Ms Baines, including on The Courier's Facebook page.
"Alex Baines was the type of person that would help anyone in need, she seen the good in everyone even if you swear there wasn't any," wrote Bella Rimon.
"Thank you for staying with her. She didn't deserve this but I'm glad she wasn't alone. I'll see you soon, beautiful angel."
Another user described her as a "kind and happy soul".
"You always knew how to brighten up a dark room," posted Taylor-Michelle Schembri.
"You were such a kind and happy soul who would do anything for anyone, I hope you have a ball up there like you always did!!"
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
