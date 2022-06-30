UPDATE - THURSDAY 9.30pm:
Police have confirmed a 34-year-old woman from Jan Juc, on Victoria's Surf Coast, was driving the vehicle.
She was the only person inside the car.
EARLIER:
A person has died in a single-car crash in Rokewood, south of Ballarat on Thursday morning.
Police believe the car was travelling west on Rokewood-Skipton road near Mill Road about 9.20am when it crashed into a pine tree and caught fire.
The driver and sole occupant of the car died at the scene. The victim is yet to be formally identified.
Sergeant David Whitwell from the Ballarat Highway Patrol said passers by tried to revive the driver.
"We don't know exactly what's caused the car to leave the road at this stage." Sergeant Whitwell said.
Rokewood-Skipton Road was closed between the western end of the Rokewood township and Pitfield.
Traffic was diverted onto Cressy-Pitfield Road.
The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation. Anyone with information or with dash cam footage can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersvic.com.au
The crash is the second fatality in the Ballarat region in the same week, after a Mount Clear woman was killed in a two-car crash at Bunkers Hill on Monday evening.
