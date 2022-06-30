North Ballarat leader Brendan McCartney, crowned the BFNL coach of the year last season, has had a busy week at the whiteboard as his side prepares to host fellow finals contender Darley.
The Roosters offered a timely reminder with their 83-point win against Melton South but remain just 0.2 per cent behind the red-hot Devils.
Saturday's winner will take fourth place and could rise as high as second if both East Point and Ballarat lose their matches.
Darley also enters confident after marquee recruits Nick Rodda and Brett Bewley pushed their side to a 106-point win against Lake Wendouree.
Ryan Hobbs shapes as the likely defender to get the job on Rodda, fresh off a nine-goal haul.
Hobbs tops the competition with an average five spoils a match while also leading his side for intercept marks (2.86).
The big question mark is who, if anyone, McCartney sends to the ball-magnet Bewley.
In the past, the Roosters have opted against hard tags, instead trusting their structure and individual performances to nullify any standout opposition players.
Brock Leonard enters as the Roosters' most in-form midfielder, having racked up 35 disposals (23 contested) and nine inside 50s last weekend, while Tim Speirs and Fletcher Loader are others not shy of the hard yards.
at Maddingley Park, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 8, 2021 - Bacchus Marsh 10.7 (67) d Lake Wendouree 8.15 (63)
COBRAS (7th, 5-4): The Cobras find themselves in a rich vein of form, looking for their third win in a row. An injection of youth through under-17 players Jack Kovacevic, Josh Huxtable and Joel Freeman has worked wonders in recent weeks and the trio will enjoy the chance to impact the game against a young Lakers outfit.
LAKERS (11th, 1-8): Jack Fitzpatrick will be sweating on Geelong's VFL selection with the return of Scott Carlin adding extra steel in his side's recent matches. The Lakers' midfield matches up well against the Cobras' pace, but they could have a tough time trying to combat the Cobras' talls.
PREDICTION: Bacchus Marsh
at Mars Stadium, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 11, 2021 - North Ballarat 14.14 (98) d Darley 6.8 (44)
ROOSTERS (5th, 5-4): North Ballarat is back. Last weekend's 83-point loss reminded the league of the Roosters' class and would no doubt have instilled confidence in a young list. Brendan McCartney's AFL experience may prove the difference with Brett Bewley and Nick Rodda demanding tactical attention.
DEVILS (4th, 5-4): At their best, the Devils are one of the most dynamic sides in the competition. Darley loves to move the ball quickly, and they'll enjoy the challenge against a similarly high-octane opponent. A great match-up looms between in-form Nick Rodda and evergreen Ryan Hobbs.
PREDICTION: Darley
at Eastern Oval, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 11, 2021 - East Point 19.17 (131) d Redan 7.10 (52)
ROOS (2nd, 6-3): East Point is one of the competition's form teams, winning five of its past six games. Matt Johnston is in sublime touch in the midfield and will need to be at his best again against a quick Lions engine room. With Eastern Oval to be packed for the club's past players' day expect a strong home ground advantage.
LIONS (8th, 4-5): Redan is expecting a few notable inclusions this weekend, with Khy Jess and Rory Gunsser returning from Rebels duty and forward Clayton Tipiloura missing the loss to Melton with knee soreness. At their best, the Lions can match it with anyone and with Lachie George in strong form an upset may just be on the cards.
PREDICTION: East Point
at MacPherson Park, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 3, 2021 - Sebastopol 11.12 (78) d Melton 12.5 (77)
BLOODS (1st, 9-0): It took a while, but Melton showed why it was on top last weekend, coming from behind to grind out a hard win. The best sides can win ugly, and the Bloods will need to be up for the fight against a contest-hungry Burra outfit. Mark Orr could be vital against the visitors' depleted ruck stocks.
BURRA (6th, 5-4): Injuries have hit the Burra hard, but Michael Searl's side has shown in the past it can still play its best with its back against the wall. Facing the prospect of crashing out of the top six with a loss, there is ample motivation for the Burra to get back to form.
PREDICTION: Melton
at Clarke Oval, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 6, 2021 - Sunbury 12.6 (78) d Ballarat 7.12 (54)
LIONS (10th, 1-8): Sunbury will be buoyed by its best performance of the season last week but the Lions may just be the victim of their own success. Essendon-listed Jake Sutton's eight-goal bag against East Point has created a nervous wait for VFL selection.
SWANS (3rd, 6-3): Swans coach Joe Carmody was thankful for the bye to allow a few of his stars to overcome some niggles. Ballarat has never beaten Sunbury at Clarke Oval since the Lions' introduction into the competition in 1997. This could be the Swans' best opportunity to break the drought yet.
PREDICTION: Ballarat
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
