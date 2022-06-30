The Courier

Ballarat Football Netball League Rd 11 game-by-game previews

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
June 30 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darley coach Dan Jordan addresses his charges. Picture: Lachlan Bence

North Ballarat leader Brendan McCartney, crowned the BFNL coach of the year last season, has had a busy week at the whiteboard as his side prepares to host fellow finals contender Darley.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.