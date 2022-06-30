The Courier

Henderson Medallist to bolster Sebastopol in huge Ballarat Football Netball League clash

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated June 30 2022 - 7:02am, first published 6:30am
Lachie Cassidy, pictured celebrating a goal in the 2019 grand final, is back for Sebastopol. Picture: Adam Trafford

Reigning Henderson Medallist Lachlan Cassidy will return for Sebastopol's trip to Melton this weekend, off-setting two big losses as the Burra look to hold on to their place in the top six.

