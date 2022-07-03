The Courier

Ballarat e-scooter trial: Neuron reports 300,000km of trips in first six months

AF
By Alex Ford
July 3 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanna go for a ride: Neuron e-scooters around Lake Wendouree in sunnier times. File photo

Those bright orange Neuron e-scooters have been on Ballarat's streets for just over six months, and in that time, there's been enough trips to almost make it to the Moon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.