Cat poo behind Ballarat woman's alleged threats to kill

A woman who allegedly threatened to kill her mother and brother over tensions caused by her pet cats has been granted bail.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jack Fletcher told the Ballarat Magistrates Court the animals defecating throughout the home the three rented together was an ongoing issue.
"On the 30th of June at around 5pm [the brother] went to have a shower...[he] observed a cat had defecated in the bath and placed three cats outside," he said.
The accused then came home from work and allegedly an argument took place where the woman made threats to kill her brother for placing the cats outside.
She then allegedly swiped a sandwich press and kettle off the kitchen bench and went into the garage, threatening to damage her brother's car.
When her mother stopped her, the accused is alleged to have poured coolant on her.
"The accused threatened to kill [her mother] if she continued to protect [her brother] ... and damage his belongings while he's not home," Senior Constable Fletcher said.
The mother called triple zero and the 26-year-old woman was taken into custody.
Senior Constable Fletcher told the court the woman was a heavy drug user with a number of criminal priors and argued she posed an unacceptable level of risk to her family members if bailed.
"The [complainant] holds genuine fears ... to the point where the mother has been sleeping with her door locked," he said.
Defence for the woman said she denied making any threats to kill and her risk could be managed by living at her grandmother's house.
"She clearly can't return to live with her mother and brother due to the incident," the defence said.
"The context of this is the growing tensions around her cats ... those growing tensions are likely to be [alleviated] as she is moving out of the property and won't be in close proximity to her mother and brother."
The woman's father, who did not live at the address with the mother and brother, gave evidence to the court.
When asked if he was aware of any threats to his ex-partner and son, the father said, "maybe she talks, 'blah blah blah' - but she wouldn't do it".
No-contact orders against the woman were put in place for the mother and brother.
Bail was granted with conditions, including the woman reporting to police and living at her grandmother's home.
