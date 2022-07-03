The Courier

Ballarat's Kate Treacy is sharing her experience of breast cancer to the world

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated July 3 2022 - 9:42pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GO PINK: Kate Treacy with her daughters, Tegan and Sasha Treacy. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

Kate Treacy doesn't want anyone else to experience what she and her family are going through.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.