Kate Treacy doesn't want anyone else to experience what she and her family are going through.
Ms Treacy is fighting incurable stage four metastatic breast cancer that has spread to her liver, and hopes to raise awareness to save others before it's too late.
"I'm living life and I'm loving life and I will continue and hopefully be here for another 20 or 30 years, but I may not be - I don't want anyone else to have that burden," Ms Treacy said.
"I've got to do regular tests and do a lot of stuff every month and three monthly and it changes your life and my kids may lose me earlier than they should, and I may not see my grandchildren and not live to a ripe old age with my husband, and that's not fair."
Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia with 55 Australians diagnosed and nine dying from the disease every day.
Ms Treacy is raising money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) with the funds going towards vital research into treatment.
"If we can raise awareness and talk about it and get the funds out there, hopefully the researchers find those cures and find treatment that is easier and better and keeps us all here longer," she said.
She said the medication she was currently taking was an example of what fundraising could achieve.
"The medication I'm on has been around for about 10 years but only on the [Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme] for about maybe four or five years and the reason it went onto the PBS was because of research ... that research was from funds through fundraisers, the government doesn't provide a lot of money to the research department," she said.
"I want to continue to try and get money to the researchers to continue to find answers to get us better, to find a cure, to make medications easier, and earlier detection, and not just my cancer, all cancers."
Prior to her medication being on the PBS Ms Treacy said a box would cost around $6,000 to last 21 days, now it costs around $40.
The mum-of-two is also encouraging women to do self breast checks and get their breasts professionally checked with regular mammograms from the age of 40.
Mammograms are free in Australia for women from 40, with screenings recommended every two years from the age of 50.
"They say that breast cancer is more prevalent in women over the age of 50 but there's actually around 25 per cent of ladies that are diagnosed under 50, so there's women that are in their 20s', 30s' and I was 40 when I was diagnosed," she said.
The NBCF recommends people 'get to know' their breasts, noticing in activities like showering or getting dressed how their breasts normally look and feel so if something changes - a new lump or a change in shape or colour - they are more likely to notice.
"Do your self checks regularly. Check your your breasts by feel but also by looking at them and seeing if they change, I couldn't feel my lumps because I have what's called dense breast tissue, so they were not detectable by feel and it was noticeable that I had dimples when I raise my arm so the the shape of my breasts changed."
"If I'd had mammograms I possibly would have seen them earlier and gotten on top of it earlier and therefore not be in the stage I'm at."
Ms Treacy's fundraiser for the NBCF will be open for another four weeks.
To donate, follow this link.
