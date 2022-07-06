Regional Victoria's Commonwealth Games dates have been locked in, with the games to be held from March 17-29, 2026.
And the state government has opened an expression of interest opportunity for international sporting organisations to state their case for inclusion, alongside the 16 sports already confirmed for the event.
The City of Ballarat has already announced it will bid for rowing to be included in the program for the first time since 1986, but other aquatic sports such as kayaking could also now bid for a position at the games.
Ballarat has already been confirmed as host of athletics and boxing while some Twenty20 cricket matches are also expected to be played in Ballarat.
The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the opening ceremony on March 17, while the closing ceremony venue has yet to be determined.
Chief Executive Officer of the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee Jeroen Weimar told a press conference on Wednesday morning that all options would be discussed over the coming weeks as to a venue for that event.
Ballarat could be among the leading chances to host the closing ceremony given it will be the centre of the games in the second week due to the athletics meet being held at Mars Stadium.
The state government will work with the education sector in relation to the school term dates that year to ensure the participation of as many Victorians in the Games as possible.
Minister for Commonwealth Games Legacy Shaun Leane said games organisers could now look forward to the games dates with certainty.
"It's great to have the date locked - and now the hard work begins, as we work with local communities to ensure they get a life long benefit out of this terrific event," he said.
In a Commonwealth Games first, Victoria 2026 will introduce a multi-city model that delivers global sport to four regional hubs in Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland.
Each of those hubs will have its own athletes' village and host a range of sports that will create a legacy for Victoria that extends well beyond the competition period.
The period for consideration for extra sports will close on August 19.
International Federations wanting to express an interest in participating in Victoria 2026 should contact Victoria2026Sports@sport.vic.gov.au
