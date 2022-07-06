The Courier
Breaking

Commonwealth Games 2026: dates locked in

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 6 2022 - 1:19am, first published 1:00am
Could Ballarat javelin star and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Kathryn Mitchell still be competing in front of her home crowd?

Regional Victoria's Commonwealth Games dates have been locked in, with the games to be held from March 17-29, 2026.

