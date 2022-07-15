The Courier

Ballarat petrol theft rising and leading to more expensive fuel

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
July 15 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COSTLY: Brent Marshall from Ballarat's Skipton Street Apco says the high price of fuel is a double-whammy for petrol station operators - and ultimately, customers have to absorb the price. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

Ballarat police have made more anti-theft number-plate screws available as new figures show a rise in number-plate thefts, frustrating petrol station operators.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.