Ballarat police have made more anti-theft number-plate screws available as new figures show a rise in number-plate thefts, frustrating petrol station operators.
A Safe Plate Day starts from 10am Saturday at Bunnings on Creswick Road, after earlier events at Ballarat and Bacchus Marsh ran out of stock.
Advertisement
"People will be given the screws to put on the number plates themselves. All you need is a flat screwdriver and to do it up nice and tight," Ballarat Acting Sergeant Dominic Alderman said.
"If those plates need to be taken off down the track, you'll need to go to VicRoads.
"If anyone has mobility issues and can't put the screws in themselves, we have a group of members who'll be able to help."
Acting Sergeant Alderman said the public should also think about getting anti-theft screws for their work vehicles, trailers, caravans, tractors, bike racks and more.
"Police have also been approaching local car dealerships so that they can offer the customer a change of screws when a vehicle is sold or serviced," he said.
"We're trying to roll this out in a big way in Ballarat, so that thieves have reduced opportunities to steal plates.
"It's a simple thing that takes just a matter of minutes. It's an easy fix. It can stop a real headache for victims as well as the police."
The Ballarat sergeant said the high cost of fuel was contributing to a rise in plate thefts and petrol drive-offs.
According to the Australian Institute of Petroleum unleaded in Ballarat averaged $1.76 a litre on Anzac Day this year - and peaked at $2.17 on July 3.
Skipton Street Apco owner Brent Marshall said the number of fuel drive-offs especially hurt petrol stations due to sharp price hikes.
"Just one theft now has a bigger impact," he said.
"They may be stealing the same amount of petrol - and there may be the same number of drive-offs - but the value of what's being stolen has doubled over time, so the servos doubly miss out.
"It's a cost we just can't absorb, so it's reflected in higher prices for petrol and in the shop too. Ultimately everyone pays for drive-offs, including the customers."
Ironically, he said the high number of customers meant drive-offs were relatively uncommon at his fuel stop.
"Our business model is to be the cheapest petrol station. We work on high-volume and low cost.
"We're open 24 hours and we get more than a hundred customers between midnight and 5am, so there are always witnesses to a theft."
Advertisement
Mr Marshall encouraged locals to get anti-theft screws.
"It's an inconvenience for anyone whose plates are stolen and it's also bad when the victims get a knock on the door from the police saying a car with their plates was involved in a theft."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.