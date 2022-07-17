The following 'letters to the editor' were sent in relating to this story, which highlighted the current redevelopment of the Ballarat Base Hospital is unlikely to cater for the unprecedented hospital demand.
While Ballarat continues to grow and our local hospitals try to cope with the extra demands being placed upon them, I question why our two hospitals continue to expand at their present sites.
Why couldn't both hospitals come together and plan a new state-of-the-art medical facility on the outskirts of Ballarat, catering for both private and public patients and more importantly mental health patients, who are poorly catered for at present.
This new facility could be surrounded by beautiful gardens and trees, which would enhance the view from hospital windows, along with adequate parking and safe free parking for staff.
Liz Hanrahan, Dunnstown
Why not use the old saleyards site in Latrobe Street for a much-needed third hospital?
It's all happening down there so it makes perfect sense.
There was a an unsubstantiated rumour going around last year that a site on Carngham Road was being considered for a hospital, but nothing has been heard since.
Peter Wallace, Mount Helen
Surely, the half-a-billion dollar project could be used to facilitate Ballarat with a new public hospital.
Maybe use the current hospital for life and death cases in the ever over demanded Drummond Street site and build a facility for not so life and death cases, such as broken bones, pain issues etc.
This way, our current public hospital, that services not only Ballarat but the Grampians regions, will be able to see patients in a more timely manner and conduct procedures such as removal of appendix, tooth extraction, eye operations etc.
I understand that our current staff at BHS are understaffed and run off their feet, but there needs to be change to adapt to the ever changing needs of patients.
Kristen Lloyd , Lucas
Yes, the Base Hospital will be good with a refresh but Ballarat needs a separate full new public hospital to be built.
Craig McDonald, Invermay Park
