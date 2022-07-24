The Beaufort Bypass was on the minds of Pyrenees Shire councillors this week as they make decisions about Neill Street in Beaufort while road work timelines are still unclear.
"It [the bypass] is basically in every decision we make," said Mayor Ron Eason.
At the meeting earlier this week councillors voted on weather or not to approve a mail sorting facility in the heart of town.
The facility would not make use of the shop front space, which raised questions about whether or not the building would be economic sustainability of the town should the bypass be built.
On Tuesday evening Cr Damian Ferrari said it was better to have the building filled rather than be empty.
"It appears that most of the coming and going will happen at the back of the facility," Cr Ferrari said.
"The conditions of the permit will make sure they adhere to the parking and the loading and unloading will not disrupt the other businesses."
In the agenda council officers said decisions about the main street need to take into consideration "the ongoing viability of the commercial center".
The facility is expected to employ four people to sort mail for the town and would mainly operate in the morning hours with work often completed by 9.30.
Ultimately the council decided to give the mail facility the go ahead under the conditions their permit would last for five years.
"The lack of activity to Neill Street is not going to assist in providing a positive experience of Neill Street or Beaufort into the future if/when any bypass is developed," council officers said.
"A short-term occupation now proposed by the applicant could alleviate the tension between an underutilization of the site... and maintaining the opportunity for the site to be activated in the future."
The five year time frame gives council and the Beaufort township time to "reinvent itself post any Beaufort Bypass works being completed".
Reviews and environmental statements have been conducted for the bypass but funding has yet to be allocated.
Not having an exact time frame for the bypass makes decisions like the mail facility harder on council.
"Decisions that we make now may have a detrimental effect if the bypass is built in 15 years," Cr Eason said.
"We have been making decisions for three or four years now, but a lot of the things that we are planning now might be out of date if things do not happen for us."
Cr Eason said the community is ready for the bypass should it be funded.
"I think the worry element has gone out of it, since VicRoads put up their plans and told us where they want to take it," he said.
"There are a few people that it does affect as it runs through their properties and those people have to be looked after.
"But most of the people around the town are happy for the decision to be made, now they want someone to get on and go with it."
