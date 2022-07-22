The Courier

Pyrenees Shire Council seeks $650,000 loan to develop land in Beaufort

NW
By Nieve Walton
July 22 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEVELOPMENT: Neill Street Beaufort. Picture: Adam Trafford.

The Pyrenees Shire Council is looking to develop more land in Beaufort but will need a $650,000 loan to achieve it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.