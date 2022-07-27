UPDATED 12.30pm:
Data released from Grampians Health Ballarat is painting a very different picture of e-scooter injuries compared the State Government.
The public hospital said their data had shown there had been "32 e-scooter related presentations" to the Ballarat emergency department in the six months to June 30.
Statistics kept by the Department of Transport show there have been three hospitalisations.
However Grampians Health admitted their data did not differentiate between rental and privately-owned electric scooters.
Grampians Health Chief Operating Officer Ben Kelly said they were collecting the figures as part of the 12-month Ballarat trial.
"The electric scooter program is an exciting addition to our community, however it's important to exercise caution when operating all road vehicles," he said.
"Following the road rules and using common sense can prevent serious injury on our roads - to yourself and others.
"Please ensure you're operating any vehicle safely and are aware of your surroundings. The 'arrive alive' message that we all know so well still rings true."
EARLIER: More than seven months in, Ballarat's e-scooter trial has resulted in three reported injuries that have required hospitalisation - and pedestrian groups are not happy.
The Department of Transport has confirmed one injury required inpatient treatment in hospital, while the others were treated as outpatients, meaning the injured person did not get a bed.
It wass unclear if the injured people were riders or people who were struck.
It comes as Ballarat riders have clocked up more than 300,000 km, but with a visible lack of riders wearing helmets.
There have been 50 people injured, less than six months into a separate trial in the cities of Melbourne, Yarra and Port Phillip. Of those, eight involved pedestrians or cyclists.
"The Ballarat community is embracing a new mode of mobility," a Department of Transport spokesperson said.
"Rider and community safety remains our priority for both the Ballarat and Melbourne-based trials.
"We're also working closely with our e-scooter operators and Victoria Police to make sure everyone knows how to stay safe when scooting."
Ballarat's trial began on December 14 and will run for 12 months.
The department said the trial was about trying out other modes of transport - with unspecified surveys showing 40 per cent of e-scooter trips had replaced car journeys.
But the Victoria Walks group believed the scooters were replacing trips on foot - which they said was a much healthier option.
"That survey actually shows that 60 per cent of journeys have replaced walking, cycling or public transport - which involves walking to train stations or bus stops anyway," Executive Officer Ben Rossiter said.
"It shows that 60 per cent of healthy modes of transport have been replaced.
"We also believe crashes are under-reported, simply because the police have no special category code for e-scooters in their paperwork."
Dr Rossiter was also concerned that walkers were not insured if struck by a scooter rider flouting the law - and that included not wearing helmets.
"We were assured at first that walkers were covered - but that's not the case.
"Our issue is that illegal riding is rampant.
"The other thing to think about is the way that e-scooters can put vulnerable people off walking.
"If you're elderly, disabled, have small children or are unsteady on your feet, you're going to be scared sharing a path with an e-scooter.
"These things only appeal to a very small demographic - whereas walking can be done by just about everyone."
The department said the idea of the trial was to see if scooters could be safely incorporated into the state's transport network.
"The e-scooter trial allows approved e-scooters to be used at restricted speeds and in designated locations," the spokesperson said.
"It also provides an opportunity to obtain data that will inform the evaluation of the trial."
"Privately-owned, high-powered e-scooters are illegal to ride on Victorian public roads, shared paths and footpaths and can only be ridden on private property."
The department said an independent oversight panel would evaluate the outcomes of the trials and make recommendations about the future use of e-scooters in Victoria.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
