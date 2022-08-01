The musicians of Ballarat Grammar and Ballarat Clarendon College are coming together for a special concert with heart.
On August 6 the two schools will perform a concert 'Coming Together" to raise funds for the Ukraine Crisis Appeal Australia.
The concert was the brainchild of Ballarat Clarendon College student Georgina Kemp, who felt helpless watching footage of the war in the Ukraine and wanted to do something to help.
"I thought what could I do with school that could raise money, maybe a bake sale or sausage sizzle, but they would not have as much impact as I wanted to," Georgina said.
"I had seen music nights and fundraising events so I bought up the idea with Mr (Steven) Belcher (head of performing arts) and it has become more than I ever thought it would."
The night not only features music from the schools' bands, and musicals, but a performance combining musicians from both schools and a silent auction.
"Any amount of money will help people and the organisations we are working with will know where best to distribute it," Georgina said.
Schoolmate Sophie Clarke said musicians were working hard to polish their performances.
"For Clarendon we haven't had many performance opportunities ... so this is a good opportunity to show what we can do," she said.
Ballarat Grammar saxophonist Lola Speer said she was excited to be part of something "as big as this".
"As musicians we love performing in front of an audience. The nature of this cause is really special and for us to come together, I think the vibe will be fantastic and everyone is really excited for it."
The evening will feature performances from Ballarat Clarendon College's contemporary pop group, Barry Currie stage band, Ballarat Grammar's symphonic band and chamber choir, solos and duets, a selection from Grammar's recent musical Grease, and more.
Ballarat Grammar director of music Andrew Dale said students from both schools had largely driven and organised the event, with staff helping to facilitate.
"At both schools we really have a sense of care and willingness to help not only our own community, but the international community," Mr Dale said.
Tickets: $10 from bgram.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/76923
