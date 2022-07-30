The newest addition to a family-run Ballarat destination is only three-months-old but she is already known as the "fourth generation cupcake queen".
Daisy Foord's grandparents, Mark and Madeleine Witham, own and operate The Little Cupcake in an historic shop on Eureka Street, Ballarat East.
Mrs Witham said the business started nine years ago as a hobby when she and her husband moved to Ballarat for a tree change, and had grown significantly.
Family members working at the business, which creates handmade cupcakes and cakes, include Mrs Witham's parents, daughter, brother-in-law, son-in-law and niece.
Daughter Chelsea Foord, who does the business' marketing and communications, will permanently move from Sydney to Ballarat at the end of the year with her husband and their baby Daisy.
She will continue working in the business' marketing and communication and take on some cake decorating.
Mrs Witham said there were no downsides working with family members and she was looking forward to younger family members taking on roles.
"Daisy is now a fourth generation cupcake queen. There is no doubt she will be working here," Mrs Witham said.
The Withams, previously music teachers, said they had worked hard to make the business successful.
"It's something we started from nothing and, especially in Ballarat, it is hard to start a business from nothing," Mrs Witham said.
"We tried to make it a whole family experience, so when you come in you get surrounded by the smell of baking and friendly staff and family, making you feel like family."
The Little Cupcake has become a Ballarat destination and "if you ask anyone, they know who we are and what we do", Mrs Witham said.
"We have worked hard on our reputation and we try to do our best and do our best in the community.
"We work hard in the community and give back to the community."
The business has a pay-it-forward scheme, which started during the coronavirus pandemic, where people can purchase a box of six or 12 cupcakes for someone in need.
It operates a 'random acts of cupcakes' where, if the Witham's find out someone in the community is having a bad time, they deliver cupcakes to them.
Unsold cupcakes are donated to Ballarat's soup bus kitchen or emergency services workers.
Mrs Witham said did not enjoy baking until she was aged 40.
She said baking became an outlet after looking after her severely disabled daughter Ella, who is 27-years-old.
"I didn't enjoy baking until I was 40. I needed to do something for myself," Mrs Witham said.
Eighty-year-old Sandy Harbison, who is Mrs Witham's mother, said she loved being a part of The Little Cupcake.
"I don't think I could live without it because I have been here from the beginning, from the first day," Mrs Harbison said.
"I am so proud of the family and what they have done."
After winning the small business award at the 2019 Ballarat business excellence awards, The Little Cupcake has entered the 2022 awards.
It is one of 40 Ballarat businesses selected as a finalist in the awards and is vying for the family business and SME business awards.
The winners will be announced at a gala presentation dinner at Mercure Ballarat on August 25. One business will be crowned business of the year.
