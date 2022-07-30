The Courier

Ballarat's The Little Cupcake welcomes fourth generation member to the hard-working team

By Erin Williams
July 30 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The newest addition to a family-run Ballarat destination is only three-months-old but she is already known as the "fourth generation cupcake queen".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.