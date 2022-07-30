Long time resident and Hat Shoppe owner Bob Petch describes Gordon as the hidden gem of Victoria's west.
An hour from Melbourne, 20 minutes from Ballarat and close to Geelong and Daylesford, Mr Petch said he could not think of a better place to live.
Advertisement
"I would regard it as, you know, a rustic treasure," Mr Petch said.
"It is like the inside cog of a wheel, people are able to come and enjoy their day here."
The Courier collected the census data from some of the smaller towns that surround Ballarat, including Ballan, Beaufort, Clunes, Creswick, Daylesford, Gordon, Haddon, Rokewood and Smythesdale.
Gordon has seen the largest increase in the number of people and median monthly mortgage repayments as well as the second largest growth in the number of families when comparing the 2016 census to the 2021 data.
In terms of the number of families recorded on census night, Smythesdale's increase of 21.9 per cent narrowly knocked out Gordon's 21.47 per cent for the top spot.
Gordon has seen 70 new families over the last five years, with the population growing from 1151 in 2016 to 1393 in 2021.
Principal of St Patrick's School Gordon, Paul McDowell said enrollments for prep in 2023 have doubled their normal size.
"We consistently have foundation enrollments up to this year of say around 10 children and next year our foundation year is 22 students," Mr McDowell said.
"It is going to probably be the biggest [class] in St. Patrick's history next year.
"We are projecting we are going to be staying in those larger numbers for the next few years."
Mr McDowell said he is anecdotally seeing a lot of new families to the area.
"It is a transition from traditional families that have been within the community ... to these new families moving into the area and buying properties."
The median monthly mortgage repayments Gordon have risen from $1,517 to $1,733.
Despite the growth, Mr McDowell said the school is still able to achieve that classic country feel.
Advertisement
"Some of the older families have said 'oh do not get too big', because they like the size and feel and the one to one attention their children get."
Gordon Primary School principal Russell Cowan said their school has grown from around 60 students to nearly 130.
"There has been a huge amount development in the town," Mr Cowan said.
"If you go through the town there are subdivisions happening all over the place."
Moorabool Shire councilor Ally Munari is a long time Gordon resident who said she is so lucky to live in the town.
Advertisement
"I have been here nearly 20 years and it is the best of both worlds, because you have the country life, I am on a farm, and also that small town feel," Cr Munari said.
"I was really shocked with the numbers .... I was thinking where did all these houses go?
"There has been a lot of vacant land and quite a bit subdivision but what I love about Gordon is we have not created these really small residential blocks."
Cr Munari said she is now seeing a range of demographics coming into town.
"That brings opportunity to maybe advocate to the government for the things that we may need or advocate to the Council," Cr Munari said.
She said the council is excited to see a new skatepark development in Gordon which will cater to the younger demographic.
Advertisement
"My kids just cannot wait," Cr Munari said.
Ten years ago Gordon was connected to the sewerage systems which allowed for increased infrastructure to accommodate the growth.
Since the start of 2021, Moorabool Shire mayor Tom Sullivan has been calling for towns like Wallace and Bungaree, which currently rely on septic tanks, to also be connected to the sewerage system.
"It clearly indicates without those services the towns can not grow," Cr Sullivan said.
"There is a lot of other infrastructure available in those towns already.
Advertisement
"We have sporting facilities, community facilities, and the government has invested in the school and the kindergarten.
"There is also physical infrastructure that is already available, the only limit has been the absence of sewerage."
Cr Sullivan said information given in census helps to inform future council decisions.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.