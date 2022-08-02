Truck crash leads to car rollover on Western Highway

A semi-trailer driver from Sunshine has been interviewed after a collision which left a Beaufort driver trapped upside down in his car.
The incident happened at 6.15pm on Monday in wet conditions near the notorious Western Highway railway overpass, on the Ararat-side of Beaufort.
Police said both vehicles were travelling east when the car allegedly slowed to 60km/h, in line with the town entrance speed limit.
"The semi-trailer has been unable to slow down from the previous 100km/h limit and has hit the back of the car, pushing it into a culvert, where it has rolled over," Leading Senior Constable Bryan Anderson said.
"The truck has stopped in a safe area 100 metres down the road."
He said the Commodore driver had minor injuries from striking the steering wheel and was able to be helped out of the upturned sedan via the passenger side.
Officers said the accident slowed traffic for almost an hour and a half and closed the highway entirely for about 30 minutes.
The semi-trailer was empty at the time.
Police said charges were pending.
Beaufort police also attended a second rollover a short time later.
Leading Senior Constable Anderson said a woman in a car swerved to avoid a kangaroo, ending upside down, at 9pm on Carngham-Streatham Road.
She was unhurt.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
