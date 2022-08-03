The Courier

Man sentenced in court after he failed to return his friend's borrowed car

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
August 3 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOST: A long-time friendship has come to an end after a man failed to return a car he borrowed while his mate was out of town, a court has heard. File photo.

A man who was charged with motor vehicle theft after he failed to return a friend's car he borrowed has been sentenced in court.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.