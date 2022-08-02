A mother and daughter who smashed their neighbour's windows and threatened to bash her will be sentenced next week.
Shelley McBain and her 28-year-old daughter Jessica Strebs appeared at the County Court in Melbourne on Tuesday, pleading guilty to property damage and common assault charges.
The court was told their neighbour had woken up yelling in her Sebastopol home about 2am in February 2021, and had heard McBain and Strebs yelling indistinctly.
The neighbour had gone to her niece's house to phone police, but was approached by McBain and Strebs - McBain had a "heavy object" in her hands, and yelled "do you want to play cricket?" at the victim.
Strebs then threw aluminium posts at the victim, who ran to her niece's house.
She heard windows being smashed, and phoned police.
About an hour later, not seeing the accused, she returned home, before they returned and continued smashing windows and yelling "come out and fight".
At one stage, Strebs put her head in the window holding an item "like a golf club" while yelling abuse.
The accused broke more windows before police then arrived.
Both were arrested and interviewed, admitting to a confrontation but denying the damage and assault.
Defence for McBain stated she had completed a Court Integrated Support Program in October 2021, but it was unclear what support she had received since, and she had since been arrested for an alleged shop theft.
Defence for Strebs, who is in custody, noted the controlled environment had "stabilised" her substance abuse issues, and she intended to get her children back into her care.
She is also 34 weeks' pregnant, her lawyer said - "she just wants to be a good mum," he added.
Judge Kate Hawkins adjourned the case for sentencing to next week, requesting McBain appear in person.
