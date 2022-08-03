Hepburn Shire Council has spoken out on a proposed second transmission project near Ballarat.
Deputy mayor Jen Bray said council "strongly opposes" the overhead lines that had been proposed to run from Ballarat to Bendigo and Kerang before heading to New South Wales.
Electricity company Transgrid and the Australian Energy Market Operator on Friday published the Project Assessment Draft Report for the The Victoria - New South Wales Interconnector West project.
VNI West will consist of 500 kilovolt transmission lines and is a different project to AusNet's controversial Western Renewables Link formerly known as the Western Victoria Transmission Network Project.
Cr Bray said the project would have an impact on communities that rely on the tourism and agricultural industries.
A transmission station for AusNet's project has been proposed for the Mount Prospect area, about 15 kilometres from Creswick and Daylesford.
Transgrid is investigating if it is able to use the proposed station for the VNI West project.
Cr Bray said because the two projects would share a station, transmission lines would cross the council area and potentially impact the landscape.
"We are not opposed to renewable energy, we are opposed to overhead transmission lines, and a transmission station right in the middle of our prime agricultural land and our tourism precinct," Cr Bray said.
Council's statement acknowledged the energy market operator engaged with them early in the planning process and council would continue to seek details when they become available.
Trangrid has opened a six-week consultation process on its draft plan.
Cr Bray said it was important for people to give their feedback either in the sessions or via email.
"They can bring up how it will impact them, if they have environmental concerns or concerns about the landscape or cultural heritage," Cr Bray said.
In-person sessions will be held on August 10 and August 25, from 1pm to 2.30pm; registrations are required via Trangrid's website.
AusNet is also holding in-person consultation sessions about the Western Renewables Link project and a drop-in session will be held in the Brown Hill hall on August 19 between 2pm and 6pm.
AusNet is also hosting 20 people for community discussion dinners, which will be held in Creswick's Town Hall on August 31.
More details at westernrenewableslink.com.au
To provide feedback email VNIWestRITT@aemo.com.au
For more information click here.
