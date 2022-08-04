The Courier

Man grew cannabis to 'pass the time' in lockdown, court told

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
August 4 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seven small cannabis plants were found at a property in Wendouree after police executed a search warrant in 2020. File photo.

A man who grew cannabis "to pass the time" throughout COVID-19 lockdowns has been sentenced in court.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.