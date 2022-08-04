Man grew cannabis to 'pass the time' in lockdown, court told

A man who grew cannabis "to pass the time" throughout COVID-19 lockdowns has been sentenced in court.
Jason McGee, 50, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to charges including cultivation of cannabis after his Wendouree home was searched by police on December 9, 2020.
McGee was at home with his elderly mother at 8.40am when police found seven small plants growing at the property.
He was arrested and taken to Ballarat Police Station where he told police the plants were for personal use.
Defence said McGee accepted responsibility for the offending.
"It was in the middle of lockdowns ... he was struggling with his mental health," the defence said.
"It was a way to pass the time."
He was convicted and ordered to complete 50 hours of unpaid community work over a six month corrections order.
McGee was also fined $500 for the breach of past corrections order.
