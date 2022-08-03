More houses proposed for major Daylesford development

A third planning application to develop a major housing estate in Daylesford has been submitted to the Hepburn Shire Council.
The proposal at 9 Raglan Street includes 22 residential housing lots, the removal of vegetation, partial demolition of buildings and roadworks.
The plan is part of Hygge Property's Middleton Field Estate, which includes five residential lots at 29 Smith Street and a 53-lot development at 17 Smith Street.
A planning permit exists for the staged multi-lot and controversial subdivision at 17 Smith Street, while the advertised planning permit for 29 Smith Street - which occupies land on St Michael's Primary School - has expired and requires further information.
According to a Hygge Property preliminary arboricultural tree assessment report, a site inspection has been made at the proposed subdivision envelop at 9 Raglan Street and 29 Smith Street.
There are 15 trees on the two properties.
The report recommended the removal of one uprooted tree at 9 Raglan Street and two trees at 29 Smith Street due to the impacts of the construction of a proposed drainage basin.
Prior to construction, "an arboricultural impact assessment and tree management plan be developed once construction plans are finalised to minimise the impact of to the current tree population, and provide the best tree management techniques to ensure long term tree viability", the report says.
Stretching across three lots, Middleton Field Estate will provide a new carbon neutral neighboourhood in Daylesford, no fossil fuels connections and the retention of large trees, according to the planning permit.
It is "an ecovillage which delivers small footprint community living with communal gardens, food production, community housing dwellings, designed by Breathe Architecture", the application states.
Submissions for 9 Raglan Street close on August 16. The applicant is Ballarat-based Smith Development Partnership.
