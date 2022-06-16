The Courier

Proposal to create five residential lots at St Michael's Primary School in Daylesford

By Malvika Hemanth
June 16 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GROWTH: The proposed subdivision of 29 Smith Street, Daylesford which is where St Michael's Primary School currently sits. Picture: Niche Planning Studio.

A Ballarat-based private company is looking to bring more growth to the township of Daylesford through their proposal which suggests land at a local school be subdivided for residential purposes.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.