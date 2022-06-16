A Ballarat-based private company is looking to bring more growth to the township of Daylesford through their proposal which suggests land at a local school be subdivided for residential purposes.
The proposal, which was submitted to Hepburn Shire Council by South Melbourne-based consultant Niche Planning Studio on behalf of Ballarat-based Smith Development Partnership Pty Ltd and Prahran-based Hygge Property, is asking for a permit to create five front-loaded residential lots at 29 Smith Street where St Michael's Primary School currently sits.
The properties are set to range from 585 to 1048 square-metres and plan to comprise Hygge Property's Middleton Field Estate which will include plots on 17 Smith Street and 9 Raglan Street.
This estate is said to provide a "new carbon neutral neighbourhood in Daylesford" through incorporating house and land packages which are supported by "7* NatHERS ratings, no fossil fuel energy connections, retention of large existing trees within the public realm, incredible views towards the east of Daylesford and an ecovillage which delivers small footprint community living."
Specifically, these dwellings would be built at the rear of St Michael's and would require the uprooting of a line of vegetation located on the western side of the school which is also within 30m of Bund Creek.
The application states the vegetation there has been identified as" underutilised" and "excess" to the school's needs.
It also states the benefits of the subdivision will be of great financial assistance to St Michael's as the sale of the plots would provide "some income to support the school" without impacting their "existing facilities" or "expansion plans."
Other proposed benefits include "efficient and compatible use of currently vacant land" as well as supporting Daylesford's growing population through creating "much needed residential stock to the township within the township boundary."
Hygge Property has also been in consultation with landholders at Wombat Park to ensure equitable planning for infrastructure and services including minimising the impact drainage and stormwater treatments might have on the natural surrounding environment.
These properties will also implement various sustainability measures including double-glazed windows and stormwater retention.
According to council's clause 53.01, Hygge Property is required to contribute a section of land or a monetary value equivalent to council in order to go ahead with their subdivision. Hygge Property is currently looking to negotiate with council to provide this as a cash contribution.
The proposal which is zoned in the council's General Residential Zone aimed at increasing housing growth and diverse housing is consistent with their Planning Policy Framework as well as the Central Highlands Regional Growth Plan.
The advertised application will close on 29 June. To view the full proposal click here.
