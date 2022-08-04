The Courier

Mount Clear woman in court over 18th birthday COVID breach

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
August 4 2022 - 7:30pm
A woman told the Ballarat Magistrates' Court she hoped to have her fine of $1817 for having six guests at her home in Mount Clear when it was not permitted last year 'zeroed out'. Picture: Pixabay.

A woman who told police "they all sit next to one another at school" when caught breaching COVID restrictions by throwing her daughter a birthday party last year has been sentenced in court.

