The Courier

'Overwhelming' success of charity ball Anything for a Mate leads to massive donation to breast cancer research

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated August 8 2022 - 7:26am, first published 7:00am
HELP FROM MATES: Toni Smith (right) pictured with husband Lincoln and kids Clancy, Rafferty and Sullivan. Picture: Adam Trafford

A mum battling terminal cancer has been left overwhelmed after three of her friends organised their first-ever fundraising event which amassed $35,000 to fund breast cancer research.

Local News

