"The idea is they run this fundraiser to get the chance to catch up with mates and have a really good time, the secondary goal is to raise awareness for not just breast cancer but all cancers, and the third aim was to raise money. The boys suggested that come to me but that didn't sit comfortably with me ... so I suggested yes we do it but the only thing that will help me is research in to cancer, in to a cure for cancer, so we do it as a fundraiser for the National Breast Cancer Foundation."