The Courier

Anything for a Mate charity ball raising funds for breast cancer research to aid Toni Smith and others fighting the disease

MS
By Michelle Smith
July 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FAMILY: Toni Smith (left) with husband Lincoln and sons Sullivan, Rafferty and Clancy. Picture: Adam Trafford

When friends offered to hold a fundraiser for mother of three Toni Smith to help her battle with incurable metastatic breast cancer, she had one stipulation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.