It has got to be the only mountain in Australia with its own medieval castle - but the locals joke that it has potholes big enough to go fishing in.
For too long, Mount Warrenheip has been Ballarat's 'poor cousin' when it comes to eco-tourism.
Advertisement
Now some knights in shining armour are coming to its defence.
"Mount Warrenheip is a gem that is not celebrated. At least not in the way it should be," Kryal Castle General Manager Bart Hamilton said.
"It's quite a fabulous mountainside. A bit of marketing would help I think - and some signage."
Mr Hamilton said 20,000 students - mainly from Melbourne - visited the Leigh Creek tourist attraction each year and about 50 per cent of schools indicated they would like to climb the neighbouring 746-metre hill.
"A lot of the people who stay in our accommodation like to go up there for a morning walk, but you just can't go up there at night. There's no lighting," he said.
"It's also a lovely lunch spot with an incredible view of Ballarat.
"Some picnic tables and seats along the way would be great.
"It also needs weed control."
Mr Hamilton said in a perfect world, he would like to see a park ranger taking historical or indigenous walking tours of Mount Warrenheip.
"I think school groups would really love bushwalks up there.
"It would add to their experience here."
Moorabool Mayor and local ward councillor Tom Sullivan said accessibility was the key to promoting Mount Warrenheip.
"If that Flora Reserve is there for public purposes, it should be accessible to the public," the local ward councillor said.
"Mount Warrenheip could help local tourism for sure - and if people want to commune with nature, it's great.
"Having no signage from the highway makes it difficult to get there."
Advertisement
The summit - as the crow flies - is less than 400m from the main road between Melbourne and Adelaide, but can only be accessed via a spiral-shaped road, with an entrance that is easy to miss.
"It's not widely known. The general public may not even know Mount Warrenheip Road is even there," Cr Sullivan said.
"The road surface is also not adequate and it's going to deter people from going there.
"It could be a great adjunct to Kryal Castle."
The extinct volcano is estimated to have last exploded a million years ago - and is one of only two forested scoria cones in Victoria. The name is understood to mean 'emu feathers', as they resemble the hill's vegetation.
Advertisement
The telecommunication towers on top include antennae for ABC Radio, 3BA, Voice FM, Telstra and emergency services dispatch.
The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning said the flora reserve was managed by Parks Victoria, which was contacted for comment.
Meanwhile, a planned 'Tudor Village' caravan and cabin park in front of Kryal Castle has been delayed by hold-ups in the planning and construction of a sewer.
Mr Hamilton said the new opening date had been pushed back to at least October 22.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.