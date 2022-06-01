The Courier

Plans for Kryal Castle caravan park would see West Moorabool get its first ever sewer

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 2 2022 - 2:11am, first published June 1 2022 - 7:30pm
ON THE WAY: Hayley Beacham from Kryal Castle can't wait for a Tudor-themed caravan park to open beside the Leigh Creek tourist attraction. Picture: Lachlan Bence

Moorabool Shire's west ward is getting its first ever sewer line thanks to a Tudor-themed holiday park.

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

