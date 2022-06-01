Moorabool Shire's west ward is getting its first ever sewer line thanks to a Tudor-themed holiday park.
Kryal Castle is building stage one of a caravan park - worth $2 million - that will be marketed through the Big 4 group.
General manager Bart Hamiltosen said the Leigh Creek tourist attraction would need to fund and build a 500-metre sewer line to make it happen.
Until now the 48-year-old castle has relied on septic tanks for wastewater - hampering its growth in a declared water catchment.
"It's a strange thing to get excited about but they should start work on the sewer over the next few weeks," Mr Hamilton said.
"With the caravan park we're waiting on amenities blocks and other pre-built structures to arrive from Adelaide.
"We also have 14 pre-fabricated family-size cabins on the way as part of stage one, and there'll also be 56 powered tent and caravan sites.
"Being a caravan park - we'll also be waiting for the grass to grow."
If all goes to plan, the Tudor Village should open by September - and will be the only caravan and camping park close to the Western Freeway between Ballarat and Ballan.
"I think it'd be a huge boon for Kryal Castle and we're hoping the state government will help us out."
Mr Hamilton said the castle had been planning permission for another 119 sites in stage two of the project - which would be worth $1.2 million and was due to begin in 2023.
"It's being built on a terraced area below the current car park," he said.
"It won't obstruct the view - in fact, you'll have really nice views of Ballarat from your accommodation."
Moorabool mayor Tom Sullivan said the sewer was needed as part of a planning permit.
"It's problematic when you are dealing with groups of people in these numbers," he said.
"I welcome this project because any activity like this brings economic benefits and jobs - and that's always a good thing."
Mr Hamilton said castle visitor numbers had jumped 40 per cent since the last COVID lockdown - but there was something nearby that could bring in even more.
"I think Mt Warrenheip has a lot of potential - the views are amazing up there," he said.
"It just needs a bit of work on infrastructure. It could be a great tourist attraction.
"Moorabool Shire Council has been great, but control of the Mt Warrenheip Flora Reserve comes under Parks Victoria."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
