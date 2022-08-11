The Courier

Sovereign Hill's new Centre for Rare Arts and Forgotten Trades will open in October with a series of workshops

By Michelle Smith
August 11 2022 - 8:00am
TRADE: Sovereign Hill deputy chief executive Katrina Nitschke outside the new Centre for Rare Arts and Forgotten Trades. Picture: Lachlan Bence

Sovereign Hill's landmark new Centre for Rare Arts and Forgotten Trades will open in October with its first series of workshops to pass on the skills of rare and historical trades to new generations.

Michelle Smith

