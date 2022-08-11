Sovereign Hill's landmark new Centre for Rare Arts and Forgotten Trades will open in October with its first series of workshops to pass on the skills of rare and historical trades to new generations.
The centre is the part of the first stage of Sovereign Hill's ambitious master plan and sees the old Gold Museum transformed in to the Rare Trades Centre, and the Australian Centre for Gold Rush Collections.
The final touches are being put on the Rare Trades Centre and its workshop spaces ahead of the first public workshops which are scheduled to begin with leather plaiting and Wadawarrung weaving in its first week.
The Rare Trades Centre is Australia's first purpose-built centre for artisans specialising in rare or forgotten trades.
Sovereign Hill deputy chief executive Katrina Nitschke said the new centre built on the existing rare trades practiced at the attraction.
"While we were closed through COVID we spoke to people who love Sovereign Hill and are really committed to who we are and what we do ... and the really consistent theme is they wanted to go deeper in to the transformational experience and connect more deeply with what we do," Ms Nitschke said.
"They love what we do with hands-on rare trades and that sits alongside the work of rare trades practitioners so this centre is a home where they can come together and practice their craft" and provide educational experiences for visitors.
Ms Nitschke said with Ballarat declared a UNESCO Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art in 2019, the time was right to create a centre where rare trades could be practiced by people today and the skills passed on to others.
"The first public workshops are already on sale and we are seeing a lot of interest and lots of inquries," she said. "People are people really curious and really want to understand what it is about and are keen to get involved ... which is the reason why we set up the Centre for Rare Arts and Forgotten Trade."
Among the first workshops will be Ballarat artist Tammy Gilson's Wadawarrung Weaving.
Ms Gilson said it was a great opportunity to include a First Nations artist among the rare trades artisans.
"All the work I have been doing with my weaving and cultural fire is all connected to one another," she said. "I really wanted to showcase my cultural practice.
Participants in the Wadawarrung Weaving workshop on October 15 will first go for a walk along the Yarrowee River where Ms Gilson will talk about its cultural and ecological significance before returning to the Rare Trades Centre to learn traditional weaving.
"My work is inspired by our culture, landscape, ancestors, my family and draws on how my country makes me feel. I see all the different resources and materials on country I can use to create beautiful pieces," Ms Gilson said.
Workshop participants can then create a basket, earrings or necklace using the traditional Wadawarrung weaving techniques and processes.
The first month of workshops also features a braided leather workshop where visitors can create a belt, whip or other items, silversmithing, Netsuke carving and cane rod making.
Ms Nitschke said the Australian Centre for Gold Rush Collections, also housed on the old Gold Museum site, would open later this year.
"What a lot of people are unaware of is the power of the objects we care for as a museum. There are some 150,000 objects - some we own, some we care for on behalf of the community - that are truly significant objects that reflect this extraordinary time during the goldrush when people came from all over the world to Ballarat," she said.
"It's really important to Sovereign Hill that we recognise and honour how people connect to the collection and the sharing of that story has not been lost."
