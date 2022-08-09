OLIVIA Newton-John's legacy will continue to make a direct, positive influence on cancer patients across the Ballarat region.
Her vision for wellness support for patients on their cancer journey paved the way for one of Victoria's first regional wellness centre models in this city.
Advertisement
Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre's Wellness Centre opened within Ballarat Base Hospital one year after the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre launched in Heidelberg in 2012.
Dame Olivia has long maintained integrated medical and wellness treatment have been vital in her healing: "it's not just about treating cancer; it's about treating the whole person - body, mind and spirit".
The beloved Australian actor and singer died in southern California, aged 73 - three decades after her first breast cancer diagnosis.
BRICC Wellness Centre coordinator Simone Noelker said Dame Olivia had inspired many cancer patients in their approach to treatment and she led the way for providing wellness and support care as important features in Ballarat cancer programs.
"She was an advocate for cancer patients and showed that it was crucial to look after all aspects of health when managing cancer, including people's emotional, physical, social, and financial health," Ms Noelker said.
"Not only is the Olivia Newtown-John Wellness Centre part of her legacy, but our BRICC Wellness Centre along with many others around the country are too, and for that we will always be grateful."
READ MORE:
BRICC, while situated in Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital, features a radiation oncology centre run in partnership with Austin Health - the public health body overseeing the ONJ Centre.
Any cancer patients in the region, not only patients at the Base, can access Wellness Centre supports.
BRICC's Wellness Centre runs 15 free programs for people affected by cancer in the region. This includes financial counselling, a wig library and pain management. All rely heavily on fundraising support.
Oncology massage and shiatsu are popular offerings for people who predominantly are only otherwise feeling touch for medical purposes.
After two pandemic-affected years, the Wellness Centre is expanding support groups, such as plans for survivorship support, telehealth and a group for younger people living with cancer. These build on a newly launched bowel cancer support group.
BRICC's Wellness Centre is also a safe, comfortable space for cancer patients and their loved ones to wait between appointments. This has been particularly important under tight visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic when Ms Noelker found a heightened isolation among people facing cancer who just wanted to meet others with shared experience.
The home-away-from-home design has also proven important for people travelling for treatment from across western Victoria.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.