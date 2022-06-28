THERE have been days when Cheryle Allan felt she simply wanted to give up in her cancer journey but a visit to Ballarat's wellness hub had her "floating" again.
Cheryle was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in 2018. She underwent nine months' intensive chemotherapy before a lumpectomy.
The cancer persisted and Cheryle has faced a double mastectomy, six weeks' radiotherapy, chemotherapy tablets and now, after a brief reprieve, has turned to immunotherapy. Most have been amid tight pandemic restrictions on healthcare.
Cheryle said she had "been given a death sentence more than once" but she found hope in Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre's Wellness Centre, nestled inside Ballarat Base Hospital and open to all cancer patients in the region.
This was why Cheryle is encouraging others to give up the booze for one month - or at least support someone who will - in a Dry July fundraiser for wellness programs.
The centre has become a safe space for Cheryle and others facing cancer.
When I was in the depths of the worst of it, I looked shocking...When I walked out, I still looked the same but I didn't feel so bad.- Cheryle Allan
"When I was in the depths of the worst of it, I looked shocking: I had no hair, I was bloated by chemo and I looked horrible," Cheryle said. "The girls in the centre were trying to find me a wig but it didn't seem to matter because I was so sick. They kept trying to make me feel better and they kept me going.
"When I walked out, I still looked the same but I didn't feel so bad."
Cheryle said the centre's free oncology massage helped knead her "back to life" at times. She has also taken part in the Look Good, Feel Better program, accessed the wig library and relished the donated beanies and knitted bed socks - especially the bed socks - to help her feel more "real, like a person".
Returning to her hometown after almost four decades living in Melbourne has been a blessing, Cheryle said, for community support she never expected to need.
Cheryle said everyone in the wellness team became like family, especially in a time when restrictions did not allow visitors or support persons in the hospital.
BRICC Wellness Centre coordinator Simone Noelker said it had been tough opening and closing the hub under pandemic restrictions the past two years, which was when many needed the support most.
Ms Noelker said many people said they felt so alone in their struggles, even with family and friends at home, and they just wanted to meet another person with cancer who might have shared experience.
"We fought hard to get the wellness centre open to be able to reconnect people with other patients and get the supports they need," Ms Noelker said.
"Touch can be a big thing because for a lot of people the only touch they're feeling is medical. A lot come in for a massage or shiatsu for the first time and say they feel nurtured - this is something giving to their body after so much taking away."
BRICC's Wellness Centre runs 15 free programs for people affected by cancer in the region. This includes financial counselling and pain management.
Ms Noelker said the centre was keen to start expanding support groups, such as plans for survivorship support, telehealth and a group for younger people living with cancer. This builds on a newly launched bowel cancer support group.
All programs rely heavily on fundraising efforts, which have been hampered the past two years.
Dry July encourages people to give up alcohol for the month of July and fundraise for cancer support programs. To support BRICC Wellness Centre with sobering efforts directly, visit dryjuly.com/beneficiaries/ballaratregionalintegratedcancercentre.
