Dry July in Ballarat: Cheryle finds hope in cancer wellness centre

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated June 28 2022 - 5:44am, first published 5:40am
PITCHING IN: Ballarat's Wellness Centre coordinator Simone Noelker and Dry July ambassador Cheryle Allan are opting for water next month to boost cancer support programs for the region. Picture: Lachlan Bence

THERE have been days when Cheryle Allan felt she simply wanted to give up in her cancer journey but a visit to Ballarat's wellness hub had her "floating" again.

