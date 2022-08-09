Songbird Olivia Newton-John has been remembered for her love of Ballarat's wildlife - and performances connected to the early days of BTV6 and Civic Hall.
The British-born, Melbourne-raised entertainer passed away at her southern California ranch on Monday.
Julia Leonard and Martin Scuffins will never forget March 28, 2015 - the day Ballarat came to Olivia.
The Ballarat Wildlife Park together with the Leigh Valley Hawk and Owl Sanctuary were invited to bring fauna to an international medical conference at Melbourne's Exhibition Building.
"Olivia was there with her husband (John Easterling) - and they came over. She was so friendly and open and warm," Ms Leonard said.
"She asked about all the animals, where we were from and about Billie, our wombat.
"I don't usually like asking celebrities for photos, but I could see it was OK.
"She was down-to-earth and you didn't feel like you were talking to a megastar.
"She had such a beautiful smile."
Ms Leonard said it was one of many events they had been asked to attend with park animals that were used to being handled.
That included movie sets and after-hours visits to the park.
She said Patrick - the world's first wombat on Tinder - had met Guy Pearce, Kirstie Alley and Seinfeld's Wayne Knight.
Other critters had enjoyed a hug from Jerry Lewis (twice), Nicholas Cage, John Fogerty (Creedence Clearwater Revival) - as well as Katie Holmes, co-star Bailee Madison and director Guillermo Del Toro who were making Don't Be Afraid of the Dark at the time.
Meanwhile, Mr Scuffins said his encounter with Newton-John was short and sweet.
"I was starstruck. I probably didn't make any sense. I just couldn't articulate," the Ballarat raptor expert said.
"I was definitely in love with her as a teenager - and there she was!
"Olivia was interested in our kestrel Kevy and we had a bit of a natter.
"Kevy was rescued close to death in 2004 and we nursed her back to health, but she became too used to humans and we couldn't return her to the wild.
"Meeting Olivia was brief, but I'll always remember it.
"We need more advocates like her who are using their fame and fortune for good - including the environment."
Newton-John performed at least twice in Ballarat during 1964 and 1965.
Musician Barry Currie said his band the Vibratones would perform live on fledgling television station BTV6 each Saturday from 5.30pm before heading to Civic Hall to perform again at weekly dances.
"They were 60/40 dances - 1960s music with a bit of 1940s - and they were absolutely huge," the saxophonist said.
"You would get up to 800 people there.
"Olivia and Pat (Carroll) were top people, lovely people.
"They had records out at the time, but I can't remember what they sang on stage.
"Her death is very sad. Olivia Newton-John was an icon - and she was such a nice person.
"She was the same person on stage as well as off-stage."
Mr Currie said he did not have any photos of Newton-John in Ballarat, but was keen to find out if there were any recordings of her on Teen Time.
Bandmate David Rogerson had memories of Olivia and Pat performing on the back of a flat-bed truck at Dowling Forest (Ballarat Racecourse) in 1965.
"They were one of the acts on the day and they got on the back of the truck with the band," the lead guitarist said.
"I remember it was a clear sunny day and we were out in the open, but I can't remember what exactly the event was.
"We didn't have much of a chance to rehearse, but cover songs were the big thing back then.
"I remember their singing was really good.
"Olivia didn't sing by herself in those days. She harmonised with Pat. It was a development phase for her.
"She didn't really go solo until she won a competition to go to England to further her career."
Mr Rogerson said he had vague memories of the duo coming to Ballarat several times.
"Everyone had L-plates on in those days. BTV6 was new and Teen Time was new.
"Usually the people who came to perform on TV would stay and perform at a local dance as well. I remember Normie Rowe doing that sort of thing."
He also had fond memories of John Farrar - the musician who married Pat and went on to write You're the One That I Want and Hopelessly Devoted to You (from Grease 1978) as well as Magic (from Xanadu 1980).
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
