The Courier

New Ballarat Stroke Support Centre ro help stroke victims and their families

MS
By Michelle Smith
August 11 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HELP: Ballarat Stroke Support Centre coordinator Allison Stevenson and vocational consultant Kristy Herbert raising awareness of stroke and the services of the support centre during National Stroke Week. Picture: Lachlan Bence

A new Ballarat Stroke Support Centre will support hundreds of local residents who suffer a stroke each year, and their families, to reconnect with the community and find their "new normal".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.