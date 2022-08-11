East Point has found its man to lead the club into a new era.
Former Essendon midfielder Jackson Merrett will serve as playing-coach for the reigning premiers for the next two Ballarat Football Netball League seasons.
Merrett played 56 games for the Bombers between 2012 and 2018 before dominating in state leagues.
The 29-year-old joined the Roos at the end of last year from WAFL power the Peel Thunder, where he won the club's best-and-fairest in 2020 and was named in the WAFL team of the year.
Merrett fills the role left vacant by Jake Bridges who announced last week that he would step down at the end of this season to spend more time focusing on family and work commitments.
Bridges was at the helm for six years and led the club to two-consecutive premierships, the first of which, in 2018, was the club's maiden flag since the 2001 merger between East Ballarat and Golden Point.
Merrett is the first new coach to be confirmed for the 2023 season.
Redan's Jarrett Giampaolo and Ballarat's Joe Carmody will join Bridges in stepping down at the end of this year to spend more time with their young families.
Bacchus Marsh playing-coach Tom German, North Ballarat's Brendan McCartney and Darley's Dan Jordan have all extended their tenure into the 2023 season.
Lake Wendouree's Jack Fitzpatrick and Sunbury's Travis Hodgson will continue under multi-year deals.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
