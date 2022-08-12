Police strike gold in Golden Point raid

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cash, drugs, jewellery, and gold nuggets were found when police raided a motel in Golden Point on Thursday night.
According to Victoria Police Media, Ballarat Divisional Response Unit officers searched a motel on Main Road about 11pm, as part of a long-running drug investigation.
A 48-year-old man was arrested before officers located over $250,000 in cash, gold nuggets with an estimated value of $17,000 and an assortment of allegedly stolen jewellery.
They also seized a large amount of methylamphetamine, cannabis and cocaine.
The Ballarat man was subsequently charged with trafficking a large commercial quantity of methylamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking cannabis, three counts of possessing drugs of dependence, dealing with the proceeds of crime and commit indictable offences whilst on bail.
He was remanded overnight to appear before Ballarat Magistrates' Court today.
