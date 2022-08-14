The Courier

Top teams flying into finals in red-hot form | Central Highlands Netball League Round 17 A grade Wrap

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
August 14 2022 - 6:00am
MOVING FORWARD: Learmonth's Katelyn Sutton in action in the Lakies' win over Waubra. Picture: Luke Hemer.

It all came down to the last round, but the Central Highlands Netball League A grade top eight is finally set as Dunnstown snuck past Skipton and Gordon to claim the last remaining spot.

