The Courier
Home/Video

AFL great David Parkin adds voice to Skipton town revival

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
August 14 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORT: AFL great David Parkin lends his voice to a Skipton revival, based at outdated football facilities. Picture: Lachlan Bence

AFL great David Parkin has come out backing Skipton's ambitious bid to keep the town's heart beating.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.