AFL great David Parkin has come out backing Skipton's ambitious bid to keep the town's heart beating.
Mr Parkin said it was easy in the city and large regional centres to overlook the importance of sporting clubs in country towns. This is where Skipton's revival is based.
Advertisement
Skipton residents launched a $6 million play for help to revive the tired, patched-up football-netball clubrooms that have become the town's only real gathering space - and only licensed bar in town. In Skipton, the pub is shut and pandemic effects have taken a toll on shops along the highway - shops that had otherwise managed to linger since 2011 floods devastated the place.
Mr Parkin, who has strong family ties in the western district, said the journey for the Emus' final home game this season was worth it to help however he could.
Redevelopment plans will transform the Emus' base into a multi-purpose facility with space for elderly residents to gather, child day care potential and much-needed female change facilities.
"You don't realise how until you live in such a community how powerful an institution a football club is. We in the city don't get that the same way," Mr Parkin said. "I go as often as I can, I travel 100s of kilometres around the state to visit football netball clubs. They are strong and positive within communities and have community as their mantra."
Mr Parkin, a four-time VFL/AFL premiership coach, was a late call-up for Hawthorn triple premiership coach Alastair Clarkson, who had also been preparing to add his voice to the campaign. Mr Clarkson grew up in Kaniva, near Nhill, and spent time at Ballarat Clarendon College.
Country connections are important to Mr Parkin said sport clubs had an increasingly important role in holding communities together.
Skipton residents are fighting to prevent becoming a faded shadow of the past.
For residents and supporters, the final home-and-away game was about being together and celebrating.
They have raised at least $300,000 for the shovel-ready bid with equal backing from Corangamite Shire.
Ripon MP Louise Staley on Saturday pledged a further $1.9 million to the project, should the Liberal-Nationals win November's state election.
Emus president Andrew Bodman this election promise, along with Mr Parkin's voice, validated what residents were united in trying to achieve at Skipton Recreation Reserve.
"It's amazing after all the work we've put in and the tens of thousands of dollars we've raised to have some substantial great reward for effort," Mr Bodman said.
A Skipton redevelopment committee has also been applying for federal funding under the Building Better Regions Fund.
Ms Staley, visiting on game day, said it was tough enough for football clubs to keep up with league upgrades to facilities but clubs held vital roles in communities, often going beyond sport.
Advertisement
"They are the heart and soul of so many country towns," Ms Staley said "I have eight local government areas in my electorate right now...This part of Corangamite is absolutely as deserving as anybody else.I want to help them stay vibrant and keep going."
The clubroom was packed with many standing outside for Mr Parkin's address in the Emu's luncheon. Mr Parkin enjoyed sharing a few football tales, including one revival story.
The AFL Hall of Famer was on the panel that sacked Brisbane coach Michael Voss in 2013; he appointed Mr Voss to Carlton almost a decade later. In between, Mr Parkin said Mr Voss had been a great boss to his son at Port Adelaide Football Club - even after all that had transgressed.
MORE CHFL
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.